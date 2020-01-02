Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 5.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $75,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,593,000 after buying an additional 1,228,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after buying an additional 498,449 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,757,000 after buying an additional 407,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after buying an additional 277,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.83. 537,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

