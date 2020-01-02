Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE JHG opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

