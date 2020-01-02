Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $143,033.00 and $125,993.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,302,297 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.