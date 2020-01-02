Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.56. 1,196,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,020. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.08. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$32.95.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.