JET8 (J8T) Price Tops $0.0003

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $245,426.00 and $164.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.