Jewel Market Cap Reaches $30.41 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007954 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a total market cap of $30.41 million and $712,577.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

