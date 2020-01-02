Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Joint by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Joint by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 188,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.70 million, a PE ratio of 403.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

