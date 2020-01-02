JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.10

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JAI traded down GBX 20.94 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.20). The stock had a trading volume of 128,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,229. The stock has a market cap of $371.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.23. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 394 ($5.18).

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

