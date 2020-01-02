JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.70 Per Share

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPS stock traded down GBX 45.90 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.79). 117,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,215. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441 ($5.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 407.77.

In other JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos news, insider Martin Shenfield purchased 5,000 shares of JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £21,550 ($28,347.80).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

