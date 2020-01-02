JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) to Neutral

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.51.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.99. 390,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 138,166 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

