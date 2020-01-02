JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Neutral

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. Flex has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares in the company, valued at $14,229,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,462,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Flex by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Flex by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,023,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

