JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 156.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.02. 297,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,186. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

