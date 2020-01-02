JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.09. 10,336,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $140.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

