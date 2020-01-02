JSECOIN Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. JSECOIN has a market capitalization of $62,000.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JSECOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, JSECOIN has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

