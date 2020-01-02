JSECOIN (JSE) Market Cap Hits $63,405.00

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One JSECOIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, JSECOIN has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. JSECOIN has a total market cap of $63,405.00 and $1.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JSECOIN

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

