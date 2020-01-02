Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard Sells 3,000 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KAI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 71,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.31. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $108.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kadant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

