KB Home (KBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBH stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.