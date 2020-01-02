Kcash (KCASH) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $742,805.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.