Kcash (KCASH) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Kcash has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $766,501.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.