Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Market Perform

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 264,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.50. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.