KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) versus G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Head to Head Comparison

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) and G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of G4S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S/ADR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KEPPEL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. G4S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. G4S/ADR pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KEPPEL LTD/ADR and G4S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEPPEL LTD/ADR 9.22% 5.53% 2.19% G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KEPPEL LTD/ADR and G4S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A G4S/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KEPPEL LTD/ADR and G4S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEPPEL LTD/ADR $4.42 billion 2.05 $699.66 million N/A N/A G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.46 $109.45 million $1.09 13.50

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G4S/ADR.

Summary

KEPPEL LTD/ADR beats G4S/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

