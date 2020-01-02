Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.91 Million

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $211.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.77 million to $214.04 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $190.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $825.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.75 million to $831.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $892.31 million, with estimates ranging from $877.68 million to $906.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,432,000 after purchasing an additional 463,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC opened at $83.90 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $60.87 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

