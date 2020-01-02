Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Kin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, COSS, DDEX and Allbit. Kin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $227,848.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, CoinFalcon, DDEX, YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, Bancor Network, IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, OTCBTC, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

