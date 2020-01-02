Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.53 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $633.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.50 million and the highest is $651.90 million. Kirby reported sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Kirby stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Kirby has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

