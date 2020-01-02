Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $19,585.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

