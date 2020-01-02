Klimatas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $988.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $8,961.00 and $988.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00600013 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001394 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

