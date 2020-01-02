Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

