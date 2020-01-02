Kryll (KRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $155.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market cap of $1.16 million and $155.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

