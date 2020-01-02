Kryll (KRL) One Day Volume Tops $817.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $817.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

