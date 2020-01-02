Kyber Network Market Cap Reaches $31.41 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and $3.19 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, TDAX and Neraex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,133,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,742,005 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Zebpay, Mercatox, Tidex, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Binance, ABCC, DragonEX, Coinone, Livecoin, Liqui, IDEX, COSS, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Neraex, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, GOPAX, OKEx, Huobi, Coinrail, CPDAX, TDAX, Ethfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

