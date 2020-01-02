KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $20,978.00 and $14.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

