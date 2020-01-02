L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.76. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

