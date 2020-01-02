L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Analysts expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will report $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. L Brands reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 69.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LB opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.