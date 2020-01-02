Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

LAMR opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.