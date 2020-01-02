Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-$613 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.28 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 277,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,031. The company has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.