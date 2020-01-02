Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Landec stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 277,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $444,496. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

