Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-613 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.27 million.Landec also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.09 EPS.

LNDC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 260,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

