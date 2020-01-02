Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.25 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNDC. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Landec’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 in the last 90 days. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

