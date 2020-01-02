LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $159,152.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $159,152.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

