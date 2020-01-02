LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 710 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $25,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 81,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $712.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $244,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

