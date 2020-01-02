LEOcoin Trading Down 10.4% This Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, LEOxChange and C-CEX. LEOcoin has a market cap of $867,976.00 and $581.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,158.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.01814149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.02845309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00579554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00645319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061494 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00386853 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.