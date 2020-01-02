Lethean Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $106,408.00 and $35.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 833,074,822 coins and its circulating supply is 763,074,822 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

