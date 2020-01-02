Level Up Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (LUC)

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Level Up Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $42,002.00 and $5.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin (LUC) is a token. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io. The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

