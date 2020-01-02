LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 61.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 123.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.90. LG Display has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

