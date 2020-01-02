LHT Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $1,207.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 81.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039335 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 189.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

