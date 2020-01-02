Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $124.56 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,605,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $30,568,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

