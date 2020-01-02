Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 330.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,380,000 after buying an additional 319,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,476,000 after buying an additional 243,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 550,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 149,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

