Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00019280 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $2.04 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00579268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

