Lightpaycoin (LPC) One Day Volume Tops $10.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $7,687.00 and $10.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.