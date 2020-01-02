LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $153.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $153.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.05898898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001240 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

